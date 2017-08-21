Govt restricts import of moong and urad dal at 3 lakh tonnes

TRENDING ON BS
Basmati overtakes buffalo meat as top export commodity
The government had earlier this month put restrictions on imports of tur

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

A farmer removes husks from green gram (moong) at her farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters

India has capped imports of green gram (moong) and black matpe (urad) at 300,000 tonnes, the government said in a notification on Monday, as the prices of the pulses have plunged due to record production.

The restriction will help support local prices of both the lentils in the world's biggest importer of the pulses, but will put pressure on producers such as Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi which rely on exports to India.

In the financial year running from April to March traders can import no more than 300,000 tonnes of green gram, also known as moong locally and black matpe or urad.

The government had earlier this month put restrictions on imports of pigeon peas (tur) at 200,000 tonnes

 

