Govt restricts import of moong and urad dal at 3 lakh tonnes

India has capped imports of green gram
(moong
) and black matpe (urad
) at 300,000 tonnes, the government said in a notification
on Monday, as the prices of the pulses
have plunged due to record production.
The restriction will help support local prices of both the lentils
in the world's biggest importer of the pulses, but will put pressure on producers such as Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi which rely on exports to India.
In the financial year running from April to March traders can import
no more than 300,000 tonnes of green gram, also known as moong locally and black matpe
or urad.
The government had earlier this month put restrictions
on imports of pigeon peas (tur
) at 200,000 tonnes
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU