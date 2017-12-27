Govt to borrow Rs 50,000 cr extra via dated securities in Jan-March FY18

Indian government will borrow additional Rs 50,000 crore in FY18 that ends in March through dated securities, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, which could widen the country's

Finance Minister had earlier budgeted to raise Rs 5.8 lakh crore in 2017/18 via bond sales to bridge the of 3.2% of GDP.

