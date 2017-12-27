JUST IN
Govt to borrow Rs 50,000 cr extra via dated securities in Jan-March FY18

Move could widen the country's fiscal deficit

Agencies 

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley addressing a Press Conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Indian government will borrow additional Rs 50,000 crore in FY18 that ends in March through dated securities, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, which could widen the country's fiscal deficit.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier budgeted to raise Rs 5.8 lakh crore in 2017/18 via bond sales to bridge the fiscal deficit of 3.2% of GDP.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 17:28 IST

