HCL Tech fourth-quarter profit falls nearly 10 percent, misses estimates

(Reuters) - Indian Software Services ExporterHclTechnologiesLtd posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit fell to 22.28 billion rupees ($333.58 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 24.73 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, Hclsaid. http://bit.ly/2FzaCi4

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of 22.60 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reutersdata.

Revenue from operations rose 2.2 percent to 131.78 billion rupees.

The company said it expected revenue in the current year to rise 9.5 percent-11.5 percent in constant currency terms.

($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

