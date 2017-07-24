HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises, but lags estimates

-
REUTERS - HDFC Bank
Net profit rose to 38.94 billion rupees ($604.31 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 32.39 billion rupees a year ago, India's most-valuable bank said on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2uONcnF)
That compares with an average estimate of 39.38 billion rupees from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 1.24 percent at end-June, from 1.05 percent at end-March.
($1 = 64.4375 Indian rupees)
