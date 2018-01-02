Hyundai, Kia 2017 global sales at 7.25 million vehicles, miss target

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors said on Tuesday they sold 7.25 million vehicles in 2017, lagging far behind their target of 8.25 million vehicles.
Hyundai Motor shipped 4.5 million vehicles, compared with its target of 5.08 million. Kia Motors sold 2.75 million vehicles, shy of its goal of 3.17 million.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU