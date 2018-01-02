JUST IN
Asian factories end robust 2017 on mixed note; central banks seen hiking slowly
Business Standard

Hyundai, Kia 2017 global sales at 7.25 million vehicles, miss target

Reuters  |  SEOUL 

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors said on Tuesday they sold 7.25 million vehicles in 2017, lagging far behind their target of 8.25 million vehicles.

Hyundai Motor shipped 4.5 million vehicles, compared with its target of 5.08 million. Kia Motors sold 2.75 million vehicles, shy of its goal of 3.17 million.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 12:19 IST

