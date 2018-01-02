Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales recovery in 2018

By and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's and on Tuesday flagged 4 percent growth in 2018, suggesting a slow recovery from a slump linked to their lack of SUVs in the and diplomatic tensions with

and smaller affiliate said demand was expected to soften in the U.S. and Chinese markets as they unveiled a combined target of 7.55 million vehicles this year, from 7.25 million vehicles last year.

"The market environment is expected to be difficult due to a slowdown in major markets like the U.S. and China, prolonged low growth in the global economy and trade protectionism in major countries," said in a statement.

slumped 7 percent last year from 2016, falling well short of the firms' target of 8.25 million vehicles and marking their third consecutive annual miss, as buyers in and the increasingly shunned for SUVs.

A diplomatic row between and over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system also hit the carmakers' in the world's biggest auto market, although two countries recently agreed to normalise ties.

"This year's target for and is lower than expected. It seems to be a conservative target, reflecting a slow recovery in and ongoing U.S difficulties," Kim Jin-woo, an at & Securities said.

shares ended down 4.2 percent on Tuesday, and stocks finished 2.1 percent lower. The broader market rose 0.5 percent.

The grim outlook came as the Korean won strengthened to a more than three-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, threatening the competitiveness of South Korean exporters as their Japanese rivals benefit from the weakening yen.

The expiration of a tax cut on small-engine cars in also would be a negative for Hyundai's sedan-heavy line-up, they said.

While has plans to offer more SUVs in the and this year, analysts said new models such as the redesigned Santa Fe SUV may come too late in the year to significantly impact

Group said in a statement it would "actively venture into" new markets like Southeast Asia, as protectionism was expected to grow elsewhere.

and the will hold talks on a trade deal on Jan. 5 although U.S. has threatened to withdraw from the pact.

Chung, 79, skipped his annual New Year speech to employees for a second year in a row. He has not made any public appearances since December, 2016.

(Reporting and Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

