JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Uber board strikes agreement to pave way for SoftBank investment

United resumes Newark-Delhi flights after halt due to poor air quality
Business Standard

Idea Cellular posts bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss

Reuters 

REUTERS - Telecom carrier Idea Cellular Ltd posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Monday, as it struggled with the aggressive pricing structure brought in by an upstart rival.

Net loss after tax was 11.07 billion rupees ($169.45 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 915 million rupees a year earlier, Idea Cellular said on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2i9WwuO)

Analysts on average expected the company to post a loss of 11.25 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations of the company, which is merging its operations with Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit, fell about 20 percent to 74.66 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.3300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 09:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements