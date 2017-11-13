Idea Cellular posts bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss

-
REUTERS - Telecom carrier Idea Cellular Ltd
Net loss after tax was 11.07 billion rupees ($169.45 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 915 million rupees a year earlier, Idea Cellular said on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2i9WwuO)
Analysts on average expected the company to post a loss of 11.25 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations of the company, which is merging its operations with Vodafone Group Plc's
($1 = 65.3300 Indian rupees)
