IMD sees 2017 monsoon rains at 98 percent of long-term average

(Reuters) - India's crucial are expected to reach 98 percent of the long-term average this year, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, 2 percentage points higher than its previous forecast, potentially boosting farm incomes and economic growth.

The delivers about 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, critical for crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans because nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation.

Monthly rainfall across the country is likely to be 96 percent of its long-term average during July, and 99 percent of the average during August, both with a model error of 9 percent, the said in a statement.

reported in May that was likely to receive higher rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather pattern eased.

El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few years and was linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods, faded in 2016.

India's forecasting systems currently indicates neutral El Nino conditions until the end of this year, the said, in contrast to the outlook from other global climate centres which see a 60 percent probability of weak El Nino conditions developing during the second half of this year.

In April, the forecast this year's at 96 percent of the 50-year average of 89 centimetres.

