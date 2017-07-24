IMF keeps global growth forecasts; China, eurozone revised higher

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday kept its for the world economy unchanged for this year and next, although it slightly revised up expectations for the eurozone and

In its updated World Economic Outlook, the said global gross domestic product would be 3.5 percent in 2017 and 3.6 percent in 2018. Its last update was released in April.

"While risks around the global forecast appear broadly balanced in the near term, they remain skewed to the downside over the medium term," the said in its updated released in the Malaysian capital,

The in June shaved its for U.S. to 2.1 percent for 2017 and 2018, slightly down from projections of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, just three months ago. The Fund reversed previous assumptions that the Trump administration's fiscal policy plans would boost U.S. growth, largely because details of those plans have not materialized.

The Fund said in the euro area was now expected to be slightly stronger in 2018 and pointed to "solid momentum."

It upgraded GDP projections for the single-currency area for 2017 to 1.9 percent, 0.2 percentage point higher than in April. For next year, the said euro-area would be slightly stronger at 1.7 percent, a 0.1-percentage-point change from just three months ago.

It said the expected higher in the eurozone indicated "stronger momentum in domestic demand than previously expected."

The revised down its 2017 forecast for the UK by 0.3 percentage point to 1.7 percent, citing weaker-than-expected activity in the first quarter. It left its 2018 forecast unchanged at 1.5 percent.

It also said it expected slightly higher in Japan this year to 1.3 percent from a forecast of 1.2 percent in April, citing stronger first-quarter buoyed by private consumption, investment and exports. Its forecast for Japan's 2018 was unchanged at 0.6 percent.

For China, the said it now expected stronger of 6.7 percent in 2017, up 0.1 percentage point from the April forecast. China's will still moderate in 2018 to 6.4 percent, but the said that was up 0.2 percentage point from the April forecast because of expectations that Beijing will maintain high public investment.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)