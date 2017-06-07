India approves plan for IREDA initial share sale - govt source

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan for an initial public offering in state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a government source told reporters.
The agency provides financial assistance for development of renewable projects as Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets raising energy generation from all renewable sources to 175 GW by 2022.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
