The government is likely to cut its annual fertiliser subsidy by 4% to around Rs 70,000 crores in its budget proposals for fiscal year 2015-16, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. India had earmarked a subsidy of Rs 73,000 crores for the current fiscal year ending March 31. Read our full coverage on Union Budget "There is no plan to increase fertiliser prices," one of the sources told Reuters. He said the roadmap for reforms in the subsidy structure for the fertiliser sector would be unveiled after the budget.
Govt may marginally cut fertiliser subsidy in budget
Government sources say a 4% cut looks increasingly likely
Reuters |
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).