India power tariffs could rise 62-93 paise/kWh - power minister

(Reuters) - tariffs across are expected to rise by 62 to 93 paise ($0.0098-$0.0146) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) during the first year of upgrades to coal-fired plants, Minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The estimate of tariff increases of up to nearly 20 percent on average fees comes amid rising levels of smog in the capital and other major cities, which has put pressure on the government and generators to tackle a growing public health crisis.

tariffs are a politically sensitive issue in India, where more than three quarters of the is generated by coal-fired plants. The average tariff in is around 5 rupees per kWh.

reported in November that was considering letting companies pass on costs of installing to consumers.

India, which is looking to facilitate loans to producers through state-run financial institutions to fund one-time costs, aims to make all coal-fired plants comply with emission-cutting norms by 2022, (CEA) told in November.

CEA has prepared a phase-in plan for implementing new environmental norms to ensure minimum disruption while plants are shut down for retrofitting, Singh told the upper house of in a written reply.

Thermal companies account for 80 percent of all industrial emissions of lung-damaging particulate matter, sulphur and nitrous oxides in

($1 = 63.5300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

