New agency to probe anomalies in I-T returns filed by 18 lakh post note ban
Business Standard

RBI rate panel unanimously agree to focus on 4% inflation target

RBI voted 6-0 to hold the repo rate unchanged at 6.25% at its Feb 7-8 meeting

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Rate panel, Inflation, RBI
A labourer loads a sack of red chilies into a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata

The Reserve Bank of India's six-member monetary policy committee cited concerns about inflation in holding rates in February, with three of them specifying the need to shift the policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative," according to minutes from the meeting.

The minutes were released on Wednesday after the RBI voted 6-0 to hold the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent at its Feb 7-8 meeting, while stunning markets by changing the stance to "neutral."

The minutes showed widespread discomfort about retail prices among the six MPC members, with all of them citing concerns that inflation could quickly accelerate and threaten the RBI's medium-term target of four percent.

At the same time the members seemed confident that the economic impact from the government's unexpected move to ban higher value cash would subside, although they continued to believe the RBI needed to be mindful about growth.

