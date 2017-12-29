India's Aarti Industries signs 100 billion-rupee contract with SABIC's U.S. unit

(Reuters) - and Industries Ltd signed a supply contract with a U.S. affiliate of (SABIC) worth 100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion).

Industries will supply a to Innovative Plastics US LLC over a period of 20 years. (http://bit.ly/2C72hFz)

will invest around $35 million to $40 million to set up a in which will be used as an export-only unit.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company were up 5.7 percent, as of 0651 GMT, after rising as much as 8.1 percent.

($1 = 63.9325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

