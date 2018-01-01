India's infrastructure output grows 6.8 percent in November

(Reuters) - India's annual output grew 6.8 percent in November from a year ago, data showed on Monday.

The in output compares with an upwardly revised 5.0 percent year-on-year in October.

During April-November, the annual output was 3.9 percent, data showed.

output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain)

