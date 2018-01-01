India's infrastructure output grows 6.8 percent in November

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output grew 6.8 percent in November from a year ago, government data showed on Monday.
The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 5.0 percent year-on-year growth in October.
During April-November, the annual output growth was 3.9 percent, data showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India's industrial output.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
