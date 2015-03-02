Jaitley's 'less aspiring' fiscal consolidation strategy negative for ratings: Fitch

The Budget could have been more ambitious on the fiscal front, especially given a high public debt burden, and the less aspiring fiscal consolidation strategy is negative for ratings, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Monday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced a Budget that put boosting growth before painful reforms, slowing the pace of fiscal deficit cuts and seeking to put domestic and foreign capital to work. Read our full coverage on Union Budget "The medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy is less aspiring than in the past, which is negative from a ...