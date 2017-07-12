TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Open Acreage Licensing Policy: 2.8 million sq km up for oil, gas bidding
Business Standard

June consumer inflation eases to 1.54%, lowest in new series

Decline in food prices cited as reason; May inflation stood at 2,18%

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Low inflation blues may taper off in the second half of FY18

The country's annual consumer price inflation further eased to 1.54 per cent in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

Consumer prices rose 2.18 per cent year-on-year in May.

Retail food prices fell 2.12 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 percent fall in the previous month.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

June consumer inflation eases to 1.54%, lowest in new series

Decline in food prices cited as reason; May inflation stood at 2,18%

Decline in food prices cited as reason; May inflation stood at 2,18%

The country's annual consumer price inflation further eased to 1.54 per cent in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

Consumer prices rose 2.18 per cent year-on-year in May.

Retail food prices fell 2.12 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 percent fall in the previous month.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

June consumer inflation eases to 1.54%, lowest in new series

Decline in food prices cited as reason; May inflation stood at 2,18%

The country's annual consumer price inflation further eased to 1.54 per cent in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

Consumer prices rose 2.18 per cent year-on-year in May.

Retail food prices fell 2.12 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 percent fall in the previous month.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22