June consumer inflation eases to 1.54%, lowest in new series

The country's annual consumer price further eased to 1.54 per cent in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail data in January 2012 based on a combined index for rural and urban consumers.

Consumer prices rose 2.18 per cent year-on-year in May.

Retail fell 2.12 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 percent fall in the previous month.

