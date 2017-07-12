June consumer inflation eases to 1.54%, lowest in new series

-
-
The country's annual consumer price inflation further eased to 1.54 per cent in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.
The rise was slower than 1.70 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.
Consumer prices rose 2.18 per cent year-on-year in May.
Retail food prices fell 2.12 per cent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 percent fall in the previous month.
