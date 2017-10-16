India's WPI inflation eases to 2.60 percent in September

JUST IN
Oil jumps on fears of new Iran sanctions, Iraq conflict

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 2.60 percent in September from the provisional 3.24 percent in the previous month, dragged down by smaller increases in food prices, data showed on Monday.

The rise compares with a 3.41 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99 percent on the year, compared with a 4.41 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Nidhi Verma and Sanjeev Miglani)

First Published: Mon, October 16 2017. 12:21 IST

