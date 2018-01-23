India sees scope for more integration among state energy companies

(Reuters) - could see more integration among state companies, its minister said on Monday, following top ONGC's $5.8 billion deal last week to buy a majority stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.

wants to build bigger companies to better compete with global and withstand price volatility through integration of state-run firms.

"There is scope for more vertical integration in the sector," minister told a conference.

He was speaking after and (ONGC) announced on Saturday that it was buying the government's 51.1 percent stake in HPCL to create India's first integrated and gas company.

Analysts have said that an integrated company would give Indian state-owned firms a bigger balance sheet to compete globally for assets.

Last year state-run refiners Corp Ltd and separately expressed interest in buying the government's stakes in explorer Ltd and GAIL Ltd.

ONGC's purchase of a majority stake in HPCL is expected to close by the end of this month and Pradhan said there was a possibility to combine HPCL with ONGC's petrochemical projects and its refining arm and Petrochemicals Ltd.

MRPL operates a 300,000 bpd refinery in the southern state of

After the deal, will control around 17 percent of India's 5 million bpd or so refining capacity.

HPCL

K. Surana said on Monday that there could be a merger between his firm and MRPL to achieve synergy benefits in the refining and petrochemicals sectors, although he noted no discussions had yet taken place.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

