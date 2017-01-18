Govt to consider Apple's request for incentives with 'open mind': Prasad

Government will consider Apple's
"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India," Prasad said.
Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exceptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India.
"We would very much like Apple to come and have a base in India, they have a base in China, China is under stress. If a structured request come from them, we will surely consider with a open mind," Prasad told reporters here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU