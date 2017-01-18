TRENDING ON BS
Govt to consider Apple's request for incentives with 'open mind': Prasad

Apple sought tax concessions and other exceptions before it starts production of iPhones in India

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Government will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India," Prasad said.

Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exceptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India.

"We would very much like Apple to come and have a base in India, they have a base in China, China is under stress. If a structured request come from them, we will surely consider with a open mind," Prasad  told reporters here.

A team of the company will give a presentation on January 25 to senior officials here.

