Govt to consider Apple's request for incentives with 'open mind': Prasad

Government will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India," Prasad said.

Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exceptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India.



A team of the company will give a presentation on January 25 to senior officials here.