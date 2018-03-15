JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

February trade deficit narrows to $12 bn; exports rise 4.5% to $25.8 bn
Business Standard

India to engage with US over export subsidies and convey its position: Govt

US companies are getting affected by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia
Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia

India will engage with the United States to discuss its concerns on India's export subsidies and respond within 60 days, the trade secretary said on Wednesday.

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements