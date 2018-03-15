India to engage with US over export subsidies and convey its position: Govt

-
India will engage with the United States to discuss its concerns on India's export subsidies and respond within 60 days, the trade secretary said on Wednesday.
The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.
India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.
