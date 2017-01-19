Govt to levy service tax on freight for imports on delivery basis

Overseas exporters chartering foreign vessels to supply goods to will have to pay a service on freight from Sunday, a government notification said.

It will be the same as the 4.5 per cent service that currently levies on free-on-board (FOB) cargoes, where the ship is chartered by a local buyer.

Prior to the change, in foreign ships hired by the overseas seller — known as on a cost and freight (CFR) basis — have been exempt from this charge.

The difference in rates has affected the business of Indian shipping lines such as Shipping Corp of India, Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd and Mercator Ltd.

"This will provide a level playing field to Indian shipping companies ... there will be no major impact on importers as most of the service is refunded as a credit under a (government) scheme," said L K Gupta, chief executive at Essar Oil.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, ships in about 80 per cent of its oil needs. The South Asian nation also fertilisers, precious metal, coal and steel among other goods.