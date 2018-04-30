Indian bond/FX markets closed on Monday

(Reuters) - India's bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. However, stock markets will be open for regular trading.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 95.97 rupees on Friday, yielding 7.77 percent, from 96.05 rupees and a 7.76 percent yield at the previous close, while the rupee settled higher at 66.66/66.67 per dollar as against 66.75/66.76 at previous close.

The broader NSE rose 0.70 percent to 10,692.30 on Friday and the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.74 percent to 34,969.70.

