Indian markets closed on Monday for public holiday

(Reuters) - India's stocks, bonds and currency will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index fell 0.57 percent on Friday, closing at its lowest since May 25. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.49 percent.

The new 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 6.46 percent, while the rupee strengthened to 64.52 per dollar from its 64.59 close on Thursday.

