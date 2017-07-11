IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 percent; interest income up

- Ltd posted a nearly 27 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest

Net profit was 8.37 billion rupees ($129.73 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with 6.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the sixth-largest Indian private sector lender by assets said on Tuesday. (http://bit.ly/2tIuWsY)

Interest earned by the company rose about 22 percent to 41.36 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.5175 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)