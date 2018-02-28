Infrastructure output grows 6.7 percent in January

(Reuters) - India's infrastructure output grew 6.7 percent in January from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.2 percent year-on-year growth in December.

During April-January, the annual output growth was 4.3 percent, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

