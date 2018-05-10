Insight: How Trump's steel tariffs kick the can business

By Nick Carey

WOODLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Dan is in a bind.

The of (PCP) plans to use around 700 million tin-coated cans this year for tomatoes, peaches and pears from 168 growers here in

His cooperative then sells the and vegetables to grocers ranging from to Kroger Co, as well as services companies such as and a host of

Since announced sweeping tariffs on and aluminum to help the domestic industry on March 20, PCP's have jumped 9 percent as the market prices in the tariffs before they even take effect.

now expects his for the year to rise $18 million to $20 million, forcing him to choose between taking a potential 75 percent cut to his company's profits, or pushing the added costs to his and eventually to consumers - many of whom are lower-income Americans "who can least afford it," told

"Look, we all want to protect U.S. steelworkers," Vincent said while touring a tomato farm in Woodland, "But we don't want to be an unintended consequence of this."

Meant to protect U.S. jobs and even out imbalances, the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum are having a ripple effect throughout the U.S. economy, from cars to aircraft to oilfield pipes. Cans have a special significance in the debate over the pros and cons of the policy.

U.S. Wilbur Ross, during a March 2 appearance on CNBC, held up a can and said it only contained 2.6 cents worth of steel in it, equating to less than a one cent added cost per can.

"Who in the world is going to be too bothered by six tenths of a cent?" Ross said.

A Commerce Department said the figures Ross used were based on the cost of and calculated for a 10.75 ounce (0.3kg) can, adding steel is "only one component of the cost."

Canning industry executives, however, say the cost of America's most common 15 ounce (0.43kg) can is actually around 17 cents, and will rise 4 cents thanks to tariffs.

Even a 10-ounce can costs processors up to 14 cents, and should cost 3 cents more with tariffs.

Those pennies add up. If the cost of all 24 billion cans Americans use annually went up 3 cents, it would generate an additional $720 million in costs someone in the supply chain must eat, industry executives said.

"Our members have razor-thin margins," said Nickolas George, of the Midwest Products Association, which represents and Del Monte Pacific Ltd, which both can fruit and vegetables, among others. "Lower profits for them mean less innovation, less investment, less expansion into new markets and less hiring."

HIT TO THE POCKETBOOK

For consumers, a spike in prices in the grocery aisle puts poorer Americans at risk, statistics show, because they spend more of their budget on food than those in higher income brackets.

The canning industry has made economic fairness part of its public argument for canceling the tariffs. According to 2012 research commissioned by the Can Manufacturers Institute, Americans on and other consumed 7.1 cans of fruit and vegetables every week, compared with the national weekly average of 5.5 cans.

Retailers and companies like PCP work to keep the cost of canned fruit and vegetables under 99 cents, which is what Vincent calls the "magic number," a psychological threshold over which poorer U.S. consumers in particular have historically walked away.

"I'm afraid the tariffs are going to push us over that 99 cent threshold," Vincent said.

A key question is whether Walmart will let producers pass on higher costs, as the is renowned for pushing back against price hikes, said

Walmart referred to the group. Hun Quach, the group's vice president for international trade, said with tariffs "the bottom line is there is no other place for through costs to go than to consumers."

Rivals for PCP in and Europe, meanwhile, are seen getting a boost from Canned fruit and vegetables imported into the will not be subject to tariffs because they are classified as finished goods, so foreign competitors are under no pressure to raise prices.

PUTTING INVESTMENT ON HOLD

The farmers in PCP's cooperative grow fruits and vegetables in the rich, sandy-loam soil of California's Central Valley, east of

One of those farmers is Frank Muller, of the cooperative's board and a

On the thousands of acres he farms, workers carefully drop young tomato plants into perfectly-formed holes, irrigated by underground strips to save water. New seeds and more precise planting techniques have helped Muller more than double the yield of his fields during the past three decades to 55 tons of tomatoes per acre.

But at the same time, his costs have exploded. In just one example, he now pays $2,600 per 100,000 seeds up from $20 three decades ago.

Muller had planned a new on his farm, but that investment is on hold, he said, due to uncertainty about the cost.

"The tariffs hit me at both ends," Muller said. "It means higher input costs and it will hurt our end markets."

is another of PCP's farmers worried by tariffs. A fifth-generation pear grower, he said a broader war would hurt his exports to and South But Elliot is more will harm PCP, which he relies on to buy and can a significant portion of his crop.

"We can't be in business unless PCP is doing well," he said.

PCP has expanded over the years, investing in a fruit import business to can exotic fruit and a cherry-growing operation in When a rival closed its Modesto, California, peach-canning plant earlier this year citing rising costs and "import competition from and Europe," PCP took over that business.

The 700 million cans PCP needs for this year's growing season will add close to $20 million in unplanned additional cost. The company had expected profit for this year of $24 million, but those extra could cut PCP's profits by up to $18 million, Vincent said.

To cut costs, PCP will process the extra fruit without adding to its labor force.

"There's a lot of money we could have made that will go into steel," PCP's Vincent said.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by and Edward Tobin)

