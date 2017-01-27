Intel's Q4 results beats estimates due to stable PC market, data centre biz

Corp reported a 9.8 per cent rise in quarterly on Thursday ahead of analysts' estimates, boosted by a stabilising market and a rise in demand for its services.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker rose 2.2 per cent to $38.38 in extended trading on Thursday.

Intel's net rose to $16.37 billion from $14.91 billion, beating the average analysts' estimate of $15.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

from the business rose 8.4 per cent to $4.67 billion in the fourth quarter, while from its traditional business rose 4.3 per cent to $9.13 billion.

The unit includes sales of chips for mobile phones and tablets.

has been building its data centre, Internet of Things and automotive businesses, to reduce dependence on the market, which has been roiled by users' shift to mobile phones for their computing needs.

Intel, which will use New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to showcase its 360-degree video technology during the 2017 Super Bowl, is also driving deeper into the automotive market.

The company said earlier this month that it would acquire a stake in German digital mapping firm HERE.

"The fourth quarter was a terrific finish to a record-setting and transformative year for Intel," Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said in a statement.

said it expects first-quarter of $14.8 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average were expecting $14.53 billion.

However, the company said its net income fell to $3.56 billion, or 73 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $3.61 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 79 cents per share beating estimates of 74 cents per share.

Worldwide shipments fell by 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 3.9 per cent decline in the preceding quarter, according to research firm IDC, continuing the recent trend of stabilising demand.