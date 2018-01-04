Intel working to fix security flaw in its chips without slowing computers

On Tuesday, tech publication reported the flaw in Intel microprocessors required updates to computer operating systems, adding that the fix causes the chips to operate more slowly.

Intel said the problem was broader than its chips alone and that it was working with , and others to fix the problem. Intel also denied that the patches would bog down computers based on Intel chips.

"Intel has begun providing software and firmware updates to mitigate these exploits," Intel said in a statement. "Contrary to some reports, any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time."

ARM confirmed that ARM was working with AMD and Intel to fix a security hole found by researchers but said it was "not an architectural flaw" and that patches had already been shared with the companies' partners, which include most manufacturers.

"This method only works if a certain type of malicious code is already running on a device and could at worst result in small pieces of data being accessed from privileged memory," Hughes said in an email.

AMD chips are also affected by variants of a security flaw also discovered in Intel chips, a person familiar with the matter told The earlier report in suggested that AMD chips were not affected, which appeared to boost shares.

The defect affects the so-called kernel memory on Intel manufactured over the past decade, reported citing unnamed programmers, allowing users of to discern the layout or content of protected areas on the chips.

That could make it possible for hackers to exploit other security bugs or, worse, expose secure information such as passwords, thus compromising individual computers or even entire

Shares in Intel were down by 3.4 percent following the report while shares in AMD jumped 5.1 percent.

said programmers working on the open-source were overhauling the affected memory areas, while was expected to issue a Windows patch next Tuesday.

"Crucially, these updates to both and Windows will incur a performance hit on Intel products," wrote (http://bit.ly/2CsRxkj).

"The effects are being benchmarked, however we are looking at a ballpark figure of a five to 30 percent slowdown, depending on the task and the processor model."

Microsoft declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Intel would face any significant financial liability arising from the reported flaw.

"The current Intel problem, if true, would likely not require CPU replacement in our opinion. However the situation is fluid," of in said in a note, adding it could hurt the company's reputation.

The bug is likely to affect major such as Amazon.com Inc's EC2, Microsoft Azure and Alphabet Inc's Compute Engine, according to one cited by

Microsoft Azure is due to undergo a maintenance reboot on Jan. 10 while has also advised customers via email to expect a major security update Friday.

also said that similar operating systems, such as Apple Inc's 64-bit macOS operating system, would need to be updated.

The patches are based on work by researchers from the in Austria who came up with a way to split kernel and user memory spaces to eliminate the security vulnerability.

