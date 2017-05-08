IOC in early talks with Saudi Aramco for downstream project

India's top refiner said it is in initial talks with Saudi Aramco
on downstream investments, including a mega project on its west coast, that could help the OPEC
member lock-in customers amid an oil
supply glut.
Oil
producers are targetting growing demand in Asia to boost market share after rising US shale oil
output has displaced some of their supplies.
India, the world's third biggest oil
consumer, plans to build a 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery to petrochemical project in the country's west coast to feed its growing fuel demand.
The International Energy Agency estimates India's refining capacity, the fourth biggest in the world, would lag local fuel demand going forward, requiring investment in more plants.
"They are interested in projects and we have just started (talks)...It's very, very preliminary discussions." B Ashok, chairman of Indian Oil
Corp told reporters when asked if his firm is in talks with Aramco
on the west coast project.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih earlier said that Aramco
continues to explore a variety of promising collaboration opportunities across the ASEAN
region and elsewhere in Asia, with India being a prime target.
Saudi Aramco
is beefing up its overseas portfolio by investing in refineries in major markets to secure an outlet for its crude oil
ahead of its initial public offering next year.
IOC
plans to invest about $30 billion in five years with the bulk of that meant for fuel upgradation projects and petrochemicals, Ashok told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Oil
and Gas conference.
India plans a nation-wide use of Euro VI
compliant fuels from April 2020.
IOC
and its partners are expected to make a final investment decision on the west coast project in end-2018 to early 2019. The project, which includes a 3 million tonnes/year ethylene unit, would then take five years to complete, he said.
IOC
aims to complete a 5 million tonne a year liquefied natural gas terminal at Ennore in the east coast in the third quarter of 2018, Ashok said.
Indian refiners are raising the share of spot crude in their overall crude intake to benefit from changing market dynamics and quickly capture cheap distress and arbitrage barrels.
Ashok said this year IOC
will buy 68% of its oil
needs from term suppliers, down from 80% earlier.
