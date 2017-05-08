IOC in early talks with Saudi Aramco for downstream project

India's top refiner said it is in initial talks with Saudi on downstream investments, including a mega project on its west coast, that could help the member lock-in customers amid an supply glut.

producers are targetting growing demand in Asia to boost market share after rising US shale output has displaced some of their supplies.

India, the world's third biggest consumer, plans to build a 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery to petrochemical project in the country's west coast to feed its growing fuel demand.

The International Energy Agency estimates India's refining capacity, the fourth biggest in the world, would lag local fuel demand going forward, requiring investment in more plants.

"They are interested in projects and we have just started (talks)...It's very, very preliminary discussions." B Ashok, chairman of Indian Corp told reporters when asked if his firm is in talks with on the west coast project.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih earlier said that continues to explore a variety of promising collaboration opportunities across the region and elsewhere in Asia, with India being a prime target.

Saudi is beefing up its overseas portfolio by investing in refineries in major markets to secure an outlet for its crude ahead of its initial public offering next year.

plans to invest about $30 billion in five years with the bulk of that meant for fuel upgradation projects and petrochemicals, Ashok told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian and Gas conference.

India plans a nation-wide use of compliant fuels from April 2020.

and its partners are expected to make a final investment decision on the west coast project in end-2018 to early 2019. The project, which includes a 3 million tonnes/year ethylene unit, would then take five years to complete, he said.

aims to complete a 5 million tonne a year liquefied natural gas terminal at Ennore in the east coast in the third quarter of 2018, Ashok said.

Indian refiners are raising the share of spot crude in their overall crude intake to benefit from changing market dynamics and quickly capture cheap distress and arbitrage barrels.

Ashok said this year will buy 68% of its needs from term suppliers, down from 80% earlier.