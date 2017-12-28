Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Weiss to step down

(Reuters) - Industries (IAI) said on Thursday its chief executive officer, Joseph Weiss, will step down after six years in the job as he approaches retirement age.

Weiss will leave after a replacement is chosen and at the end of a suitable transition period, the state-owned defence firm said. A committee will be formed to choose a new

Weiss joined IAI in 1998 following 27 years of service in the and previously managed the group's largest division - Systems, Missiles & Space.

Under his leadership IAI, which helped pioneer the development of military drones and also produces satellites, missiles and radar systems, grew its backlog of orders to a record $11 billion.

In April, IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply and navy with A month later it won an additional $630 million contract to supply air and for four ships.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)