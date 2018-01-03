Israel's Rafael says India cancels order for Spike anti-tank missile

(Reuters) - Israeli said on Wednesday that India's has cancelled a deal to buy anti-tank guided

The deal had been worth about $500 million and illustrated strengthening ties between and

" regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian and to its strategy of continuing to work in India, an important market, as it has for more than two decades, to provide with the most advanced and innovative systems," the company said.

(Reporting by and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)