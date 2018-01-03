Israel's Rafael says India cancels order for Spike anti-tank missile

-
ALSO READDefence Ministry clears procurement of Barak missiles, guided bombs Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Weiss to step down Kalyani Rafael opens Hyderabad facility to make Spike missiles India successfully test-fires supersonic interceptor missile India non-commital on Jerusalem as Israel's capital
-
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli state-owned defence contractor Rafael said on Wednesday that India's Ministry of Defence has cancelled a deal to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.
The deal had been worth about $500 million and illustrated strengthening ties between Israel and India.
"Rafael regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian Ministry of Defence and to its strategy of continuing to work in India, an important market, as it has for more than two decades, to provide India with the most advanced and innovative systems," the company said.
(Reporting by Dan Williams and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU