Israeli pipeline, once a link to Iran, will remain a mystery

(Reuters) - An company established decades ago by and Iran, and a new Israeli company that is meant to replace it, can continue to operate secretly, an Israeli parliamentary committee ruled on Sunday.

The Eilat-Ashkelon Co (EAPC) was a joint venture set up in 1968, when the two nations were friendly, to transport Iranian via to the Ties were cut after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, and the enemies are now locked in arbitration that could be worth billions of dollars.

Although Iranian no longer flows through the pipeline, EAPC has become a major distributor of in Israel, with ambitions to become a leading trade hub.

It also added a reverse-flow system so from the Black or Caspian Seas can be shipped from Eilat, Israel's southernmost city and port, to and the Far East, and increased its storage capacity for traders in the region.

Israel, worried about national security, maintains tight control over EAPC, to the extent that articles about its business dealings must pass through the military censor.

Instead of renewing EAPC's concession, which came up this year, formed a new company with the same initials, the Europe Asia Co, owned by the government. It will take over the original EAPC's responsibilities by September, with an option to extend the handover period an additional six months.

said in a statement on Sunday that it had extended the gag order on EAPC for five more years and broadened it to include the new company, known as EAPC-B, as well.

Calls to end the secrecy surrounding EAPC emerged after its pipe burst in 2014, spilling millions of liters of into a desert nature reserve in Israel's worst spill.

After an Israeli environmental group petitioned the Supreme Court, the gag order was narrowed slightly to exclude issues like environmental impact and safety measures. The company's primary dealings, including the sources of and how it is used, are still under censorship.

