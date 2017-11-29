Jet Airways, Air France-KLM expand ties in potential challenge to Etihad

By Sankalp Phartiyal

(Reuters) - India's and France- on Wednesday announced a partnership to route more traffic through and on to North America, in a potential challenge to carrier Etihad that is a shareholder in

Indian international traffic is booming, but much of the growth has been captured by the three big carriers including Etihad, which owns 24 percent of

The "enhanced cooperation agreement" with France-KLM, signed in India's financial capital Mumbai, is designed to expand the number of flights to and make Paris and Amsterdam hubs for connecting flights to the United States.

The agreement also includes Delta Lines, with which France- has an existing partnership.

International carriers are increasingly tying up on routes in the face of rising competition.

Jet's chief financial officer Amit Agarwal said in September that there was "continued weakness in the market both on the demand as well as yield." He said flights into Amsterdam and Paris, which launched recently, were a "brighter spot".

The will continue to be an important market and will not reduce its operations there, Naresh Goyal, chairman of Jet, told reporters alongside Jean-Marc Janaillac, France-KLM's chairman. Goyal added that had a "great relationship with Etihad" and that would continue.

Under its previous CEO, James Hogan, Etihad had invested in as part of an aggressive strategy of growing its Abu Dhabi hub by taking stakes in other airlines that would funnel traffic to the United Arab Emirates.

Two of the airlines, Alitalia and Berlin, have since entered administration and incoming Etihad CEO Tony Douglas is expected to reexamine its other equity investments when he starts in January.

Etihad was not immediately available for comment.

CAPA Centre for Aviation senior analyst Will Horton said the partnership was a "textbook example" of the downside of Etihad having only a minority investment in

"Under the new/expanded deal, will do more flying on its own compared to the Etihad deal. That boosts revenue," he said. "Jet's widebody fleet will also be better utilised - that's also good for "

and France- said in a statement the agreement announced on Wednesday would involve coordination of sales and services. They also signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in cargo operations.

shares were trading 1.7 percent higher on Wednesday, while France- shares were up 1 percent.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE, Writing and additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

