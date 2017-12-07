Jet Airways Q2 net slumps 91% to Rs 49.6 cr

JUST IN
Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's second-largest airline, reported a 91 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at Rs 49.6 crore, compared with a profit of
Rs 549 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

Quarterly total expenses rose 9.2 percent to Rs 5,709 crore with aircraft fuel expenses rising about 17 percent.

 

First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 19:17 IST

