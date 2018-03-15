JUST IN
Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia Inc on Thursday said ‍the company and its units, including iHeartcommunications Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company said it ‍reached an agreement with shareholders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt.

Cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations will be sufficient to fund the business during the bankruptcy process, iHeartMedia said.

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 10:35 IST

