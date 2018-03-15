Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

-
ALSO READNirav Modi's Firestar Diamond Inc files for bankruptcy in US Corrected - Xerox reports fourth-quarter loss Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms: FT Woman charged after attacking husband, Delta flight crew Sensex falls for fifth day on weaker Asia, rate worries
-
(Reuters) - Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia Inc on Thursday said the company and its units, including iHeartcommunications Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company said it reached an agreement with shareholders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt.
Cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations will be sufficient to fund the business during the bankruptcy process, iHeartMedia said.
(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU