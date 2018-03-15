Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Radio broadcaster Inc on Thursday said ‍the company and its units, including iHeartcommunications Inc, filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company said it ‍reached an agreement with shareholders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt.

Cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations will be sufficient to fund the business during the bankruptcy process, said.

