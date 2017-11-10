JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Balkrishna Industries extends rally post Q2 results; 1:1 bonus issue
Business Standard

Mahindra Logistics shares fall 2.1 percent on market debut

By 0433 GMT, shares in the company were trading at 425.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.80 percent versus its issue price of 429 rupees.

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Mahindra
Mahindra

Shares of Mahindra Logistics Ltd fell as much as 2.1 percent on its market debut on Friday after the company raised 8.3 billion rupees ($128 million) via an initial public offering last week.

The issue was, however, subscribed nearly eight times on the last day of the sale.

By 0433 GMT, shares in the company were trading at 425.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.80 percent versus its issue price of 429 rupees.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements