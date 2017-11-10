Mahindra Logistics shares fall 2.1 percent on market debut

-
ALSO READMahindra Logistics IPO price band fixed at 425-429; to raise Rs 829 cr Mahindra Logistics IPO opens today: Should you invest? Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 7.6 times Street signs: Mahindra Logistics commands 20% premium in grey market Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 48% on the first day
-
Shares of Mahindra Logistics Ltd
The issue was, however, subscribed nearly eight times on the last day of the sale.
By 0433 GMT, shares in the company were trading at 425.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.80 percent versus its issue price of 429 rupees.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU