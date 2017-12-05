Mastercard to repurchase up to $4 billion of its shares

-
(Reuters) - Payment processor Mastercard Inc
The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company's previously announced $4 billion share repurchase program, Mastercard said.
Under the previously announced buyback, the company has about $1.5 billion remaining, the statement added.
The company said it also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share, a 14 percent increase over the previous dividend of 22 cents a share.
Mastercard had 1.04 billion class A shares and 15.1 million class B shares as of Oct. 26. http://mstr.cd/2zMQTJQ
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
