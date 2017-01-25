Mexico may leave Nafta if renegotiation unfavorable: Mexico economy min

could pull out of the North American Free Agreement (Nafta) if a renegotiation of its terms does not benefit Latin America's second-largest economy, Economy Minister said on Tuesday.

"There could be no other option. Go for something that is less than what we already have? It would not make sense to stay," Guajardo said when asked on television if could pull out of the deal with Canada and the United States.

"The strategy for this treaty needs to be one in which everyone wins. It's impossible to sell it here at home if there aren't clear benefits for Mexico," he added.

President has vowed to withdraw from Nafta, which took effect in 1994 if he cannot renegotiate it to benefit American interests.

formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on Monday and said he would renegotiate "at the appropriate time."

Guajardo and Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will hold talks with senior advisers this week in Washington over trade, security and immigration. Mexican President and will meet at the end of January.

Pena said on Monday he will aim to preserve tariff-free commerce under in talks with the new government, calling for the competitiveness of North America to be strengthened.

and other deals became lightning rods for American voter anger in the industrial heartland states that swept to victory in the November 8 election.