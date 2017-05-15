TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

China's Xi says Belt and Road summit reaches consensus, achieves positive outcomes
Business Standard

Mining group Vedanta posts fourth-quarter profit helped by higher revenue

Reuters 

REUTERS - Vedanta Ltd , the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC , reported a consolidated quarterly profit, as revenue surged, driven by improved commodity prices and higher zinc volumes.

Consolidated net profit stood at 29.88 billion rupees ($466.09 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 211.04 billion rupees a year earlier, the metals and mining group said on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2rh8ncs)

Analysts on average expected Vedanta, which recently completed the buyout of Cairn India Ltd , to post a profit of 26.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue surged about 35 percent to 246.12 billion rupees.

Shares of the company were up 1.8 percent as of 0941 GMT.

($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mining group Vedanta posts fourth-quarter profit helped by higher revenue

REUTERS - Vedanta Ltd , the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC , reported a consolidated quarterly profit, as revenue surged, driven by improved commodity prices and higher zinc volumes.

REUTERS - Vedanta Ltd , the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC , reported a consolidated quarterly profit, as revenue surged, driven by improved commodity prices and higher zinc volumes.

Consolidated net profit stood at 29.88 billion rupees ($466.09 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 211.04 billion rupees a year earlier, the metals and mining group said on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2rh8ncs)

Analysts on average expected Vedanta, which recently completed the buyout of Cairn India Ltd , to post a profit of 26.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue surged about 35 percent to 246.12 billion rupees.

Shares of the company were up 1.8 percent as of 0941 GMT.

($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mining group Vedanta posts fourth-quarter profit helped by higher revenue

REUTERS - Vedanta Ltd , the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC , reported a consolidated quarterly profit, as revenue surged, driven by improved commodity prices and higher zinc volumes.

Consolidated net profit stood at 29.88 billion rupees ($466.09 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 211.04 billion rupees a year earlier, the metals and mining group said on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2rh8ncs)

Analysts on average expected Vedanta, which recently completed the buyout of Cairn India Ltd , to post a profit of 26.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue surged about 35 percent to 246.12 billion rupees.

Shares of the company were up 1.8 percent as of 0941 GMT.

($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22