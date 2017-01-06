will not be able to buy access to the single market following its exit from the EU, a former top official at European Commission warned, casting doubt on mooted plans for Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

British Prime Minister intends to launch the two-year process of negotiations to leave the by the end of March and some members of her have suggested this could include paying to maintain access to the single market.

But Jonathan Faull, who worked in the Commission for 38 years until retiring in 2016, said paying to access the tariff-free zone was not how the worked.

"Can you buy access to the single market? It's not something that's on sale in that way," he told the BBC's Newsnight programme late on Thursday.

That contrasts with the idea floated by minister David Davis, who has said that after the leaves the EU, giving it control over migration, the country could continue to make payments into the budget in order to maintain access for its exporters to the single market.

One area in which did have a strong hand to negotiate with the as defence co-operation which the bloc will want to continue, Faull said.

"But that's more complicated if you're outside the EU, because part of the mechanisms used for this purpose are today mechanisms," he said.

Faull's warning that won't be able to buy single market access comes at a time of change for Britain's negotiating team. Ivan Rogers, the country's envoy to the EU, quit earlier this week and was replaced by Tim Barrow.

Prime Minister May has so far said little publicly about her negotiating position ahead of what are expected to be some of the most complicated international talks has engaged in since World War Two.

Some investors fear the will prioritise curbing immigration, a so-called "hard Brexit", over ensuring maintains single market access.

Faull dismissed the idea that could have an arrangement with the bloc similar to that of non- member Norway, pointing out that Norway makes budgetary contributions to the as well as accepting the free movement of people.

"It's (Norway is) not buying access to the single market in that sense, it's taking part in a project," Faull said.