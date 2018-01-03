MoneyGram, Ant Financial terminate merger agreement

-
ALSO READPrabhu assures national policy for retail trade: CAIT e-commerce companies reflect upon trade in 2017; determine growth in 2018 Paytm QR to help shopkeepers get payments directly to bank a/c China will guarantee safety, liquidity and value of FX reserves Digital commerce market expected to cross $50 billion mark in 2018: study
-
(Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc
MoneyGram shares were down 8.5 percent at $12.06 in after-market trading.
The companies were unable to get an approval for the deal from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), according to a joint statement.
Ant Financial paid MoneyGram a $30 million termination fee.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU