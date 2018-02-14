Nestle India fourth-quarter profit up 60 percent

(Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, maker of instant and Kit-Kat chocolates, on Wednesday posted a 59.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher domestic sales.

Profit rose to 3.12 billion rupees ($48.68 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.95 billion rupees a year earlier, the Indian arm of Swiss group said. http://bit.ly/2EqTlfo

Domestic sales rose 10.8 percent to 24.01 billion rupees in the quarter and grew about 11.8 percent on a comparable basis, the company said.

($1 = 64.0875 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

