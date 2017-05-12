Nestle India posts 7% rise in Q4 net at Rs 307 cr

Nestle profit up 7 percent in March
Posts highest sales
since September, 2014 backed by volume growth…
ARNAB DUTTA
New Delhi, 12 May
Food and beverages major Nestle India
posted Rs 306.8 crore net profit
for the quarter ended 31 March, 2017. It’s net profit
surged 6.8 percent year on year (y-o-y) from Rs 287.3 crore. The firm’s consolidated net sales
grew 9.1 percent to Rs 2,575.7 crore from Rs 2,360.8 crore a year ago. Its net sales
during the quarter remained highest among all other quarters since September, 2014.
During the quarter, strong volume growth helped its domestic sales
to surge 9.7 percent y-o-y to Rs 2,409.3 crore. Regaining market share by its flagship Maggi
noodles and marginally better realisation from carry over pricing aided its topline, the firm informed the Bombay Stock Exchange today.
Its profitability, however, took a hit due to growing input costs, employee benefits expenses and excise duty. Its cost of materials went up by 17.5 percent to Rs 1,134 crore from Rs 965 crore, mostly due to rising cost of milk and milk derivatives. Employee benefit expenses grew 15.8 percent due to implementation of new compensation structure for factory workers, it said.
Commenting on the results, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India
said, “Innovation and renovation, as also volume based growth, are core business strategies outlined by Nestlé India almost 18 months back and I am pleased that this strategy is now playing an important role. We will leverage our expertise and strengths in science based nutrition and explore the areas of micronutrient fortification for our mass consumption products. We embrace the challenges of the future with its competitive intensity and rapidly changing consumer landscape, with dedication, excitement and energy.”
Yesterday, Nestle’s shareholder appointed Rama Bijapurkar
as an independent non-executive director and Martin Roemkens as a whole-time director through voting. Nestle India’s stock closed 0.48 percent lower at Rs 6,819.55 in the Bombay Stock Exchange today. The firm released its results
after the closing hours.
