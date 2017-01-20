New Zealand and Sri Lanka to consider a free trade agreement

New Zealand
and Sri Lanka
will open diplomatic posts in each other's nations and are considering a free trade
agreement, the Pacific country's trade
minister said on Friday.
New Zealand trade
minister Todd McClay
and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
instructed officials to consider a framework to boost economic ties, which could result in a free trade
deal, McClay said in a statement after the two met this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Sri Lanka
and New Zealand
are complementary economies. There is potential for greater trade
both ways," said McClay, and added that any deal could include "other like-minded nations."
New Zealand, a small island nation heavily dependent on international trade, is closely watching developments as growing US protectionism threatens the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) signed by 12 nations last year, which incoming President Donald Trump
has pledged to abandon.
Wellington is focussing on getting a number of new trade
deals and existing pact upgrades off the ground, including one with the European Union.
McClay has also said it would be "interesting" to see whether momentum builds around the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, an Asian trade
pact that includes China and India if the United States pulls out of the TPP.
Trade
with Sri Lanka
is currently modest, at NZ$307 million in the year to October 2016. Sri Lanka
is a major buyer of New Zealand's main goods export, dairy products, with exports last year worth NZ$240 million.
