Nifty little changed in quiet start to new year

By Mehta

(Reuters) - Indian were nearly unchanged on Monday, with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks offset by losses in the sector.

The broader NSE was down 0.02 percent at 10,528.70 as of 0535 GMT, while the benchmark BSE was 0.03 percent higher at 34,068.52.

Both the indexes ended 2017 with the biggest annual gain since 2014, with equities on a record-setting run last year.

Pharma stocks edged higher, with up 1.8 percent, among the top percentage gainers.

IT stocks fell, with the IT index down 0.4 percent after it climbed 12 percent last year.

Most global were shut on Monday.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)