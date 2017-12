(Reuters) - Japan's share average erased early losses and scraped out gains on Monday as expectations that the of would buy more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offset drops by financial

The central periodically buys as part of its easy monetary policy.

Movements in Japanese equities were confined to a narrow range with foreign investor presence lacking due to Monday's closure of other major markets for

The finished 0.16 percent higher at 22,939.18.

Of Tokyo's 33 subsectors, 10 were in the red, led by securities and after their U.S. financial peers lost steam on Friday following their recent strong performance.

Denim clothing store operator soared 20.2 percent after reporting that December existing store sales increased 13.2 percent from a year earlier.

Furniture and sank 6.4 percent after the company saw its operating profit for the nine months through to Nov. 20 rise a modest 0.3 percent to 70.4 billion yen ($621.58 million).

Nitori's sales for the same period increased 11.5 percent but costs of opening stores and renovations to existing ones were seen to have reduced profits.

Cryptocurrency related shares slipped following recent wild swings in bitcoin.

provider GMO Inc, which is engaged in the "mining" of bitcoin, fell 4.8 percent.

Remixpoint Inc, an operator of virtual currency trading post services, dropped 4 percent.

The broader was 0.16 percent higher at 1,831.93.

($1 = 113.2600 yen)

