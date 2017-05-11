TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

No plans to allow extra sugar imports: Paswan

Last month, the government allowed imports of half a million tonnes of duty-free raw sugar

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, has no plans to allow extra imports of the sweetener as stocks lying around in mills will suffice, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

Last month, the government allowed imports of half a million tonnes of duty-free raw sugar, as a drought cut output below consumption levels for the first time in seven years.

Traders were speculating that the government could soon be forced to allow imports of an extra 500,000 to 1 million tonnes to meet local demand, estimated at 24-25 million tonnes a year.

