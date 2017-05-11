No plans to allow extra sugar imports: Paswan

India, the world's biggest consumer, has no plans to allow extra of the sweetener as stocks lying around in mills will suffice, Food Minister said on Thursday.

Last month, the government allowed of half a million tonnes of duty-free raw sugar, as a drought cut output below consumption levels for the first time in seven years.

Traders were speculating that the government could soon be forced to allow of an extra 500,000 to 1 million tonnes to meet local demand, estimated at 24-25 million tonnes a year.