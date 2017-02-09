Nordstrom says decision to drop Ivanka Trump's brand based on performance

-
ALSO READTrump slams Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka's clothing line Ivanka Trump hasn't filed paperwork yet to resign from family business Ivanka Trump says father will respect vote results Ivanka Trump separates personal, business social media accounts Father's comments were inappropriate, offensive: Ivanka Trump
-
Nordstrom Inc
"Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now," the retailer told Reuters.
Nordstrom said it informed Ivanka Trump about its decision in early January.
US President Donald Trump attacked the retailer on Twitter on Wednesday for dropping his daughter's clothing line.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU