Nordstrom says decision to drop Ivanka Trump's brand based on performance

Wall Street closes little changed; banks weigh on Dow
Business Standard

Reuters  |  CHICAGO 

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump

Nordstrom Inc said on Wednesday its decision to drop Ivanka Trump branded merchandise from its stores and online was based on the brand's performance.

"Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now," the retailer told Reuters.

Nordstrom said it informed Ivanka Trump about its decision in early January.

US President Donald Trump attacked the retailer on Twitter on Wednesday for dropping his daughter's clothing line.

