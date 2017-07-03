NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials - SEBI

(Reuters) - (NSE) may need to re-submit its application for an initial public offering with new financial statements, said the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI), Tyagi, on Monday.

had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but has delayed approval as it probes the NSE's disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers.

Tyagi, told reporters in the sidelines of an event, the prospectus may need to be re-submitted to reflect updated financials.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)

